Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2023: MU, AMST, LUNA

Tech stocks rose Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) climbing 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced 2.1%.

In corporate news, Micron (MU) shares jumped 7% after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and analysts boosted their price targets on the stock.

Amesite (AMST) shares surged 20% after Chief Executive Ann Marie Sastry reported an additional purchase of company stock.

Luna Innovations (LUNA) gained 5.5% after it received a $50 million investment from White Hat Capital Partners, which was partially used to fund the company's $21.5 million acquisition of privately held fiber-optic sensing firm Silixa.

