Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2023: FROG, MU, AMST, LUNA

Tech stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increasing 1.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) jumping 3.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced 2.8%.

In corporate news, JFrog (FROG) shares jumped 9.6% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equalweight and raised its price target to $42 from $32.

Micron (MU) shares climbed 9% after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and analysts boosted their price targets on the stock.

Amesite (AMST) shares surged 25% after Chief Executive Officer Ann Marie Sastry reported an additional purchase of company stock.

Luna Innovations (LUNA) gained 6.6% after the company received a $50 million investment from White Hat Capital Partners, which was used partially to fund Luna's $21.5 million acquisition of closely held fiber-optic sensing firm Silixa.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.