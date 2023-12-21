News & Insights

Technology
FROG

Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2023: FROG, MU, AMST, LUNA

December 21, 2023 — 03:47 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increasing 1.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) jumping 3.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced 2.8%.

In corporate news, JFrog (FROG) shares jumped 9.6% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equalweight and raised its price target to $42 from $32.

Micron (MU) shares climbed 9% after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and analysts boosted their price targets on the stock.

Amesite (AMST) shares surged 25% after Chief Executive Officer Ann Marie Sastry reported an additional purchase of company stock.

Luna Innovations (LUNA) gained 6.6% after the company received a $50 million investment from White Hat Capital Partners, which was used partially to fund Luna's $21.5 million acquisition of closely held fiber-optic sensing firm Silixa.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FROG
MU
AMST
LUNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.