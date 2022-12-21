Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2022: BB, WDAY, WKEY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.72% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.77%.

BlackBerry (BB) was slipping past 2% after it reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted loss of $0.05 per share, compared with breakeven results a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07 per share.

Workday (WDAY) said it appointed Carl Eschenbach as co-chief executive officer, effective immediately. Workday was recently down more than 1%.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) was up more than 5% after saying it expects 2022 total group revenue to exceed $24.5 million, an increase of over 10%, compared with $22.3 million in 2021.

