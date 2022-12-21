Technology
BB

Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2022: BB, WDAY, WKEY, XLK, SOXX

December 21, 2022 — 08:59 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.72% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.77%.

BlackBerry (BB) was slipping past 2% after it reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted loss of $0.05 per share, compared with breakeven results a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.07 per share.

Workday (WDAY) said it appointed Carl Eschenbach as co-chief executive officer, effective immediately. Workday was recently down more than 1%.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) was up more than 5% after saying it expects 2022 total group revenue to exceed $24.5 million, an increase of over 10%, compared with $22.3 million in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BB
WDAY
WKEY
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.