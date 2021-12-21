Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2021: DM,BRZE,MU,CTXS

Technology stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Desktop Metal (DM) increased 3% after Tuesday saying it was partnering with the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology to accelerate development of its metal binder jetting technology. The partnership is expected to begin with the installation of the company's P-1 additive manufacturing platform at an institute facility and eventually expand to small- and medium-sized businesses in the automotive, consumer electronics and the oil and gas sectors.

Micron Technologies (MU) jumped out to a nearly 11% gain after the chipmaker reported improved net income and revenue for its fiscal Q1, earning $2.16 per share during the three months ended Dec. 2, excluding one-time items, up from $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 33.3% year-over-year to $7.69 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been looking for a non-GAAP profit of $2.11 per share on $7.68 billion in revenue.

Citrix Systems (CTXS) climbed almost 14% following reports Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a potential acquisition of the cloud computing company, with Bloomberg reporting that the bid may also include business software firm and Vista portfolio company Tibco. Talks are still in early stages.

Braze (BRZE) added 18% after the customer-engagement software firm reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.16 per share for its fiscal Q3, more than halving its $0.35 loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 62.8% year-over-year to $64 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.60 per share net loss, excluding one-time items, on $56.4 million in revenue.

