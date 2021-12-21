Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2021: CTXS, CGNT, YNDX, UBER, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up more than 1% while the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was recently climbing past 2%.

Citrix Systems' (CTXS) shareholder and hedge fund Elliott Management has teamed up with Vista Equity Partners to consider a joint bid for the cloud computing company, according to media reports. Citrix Systems was up nearly 9% recently.

Cognyte Software (CGNT) was gaining more than 4% after it reported adjusted Q3 earnings of $0.21 per share, compared with $0.29 per share in the prior year. The consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for $0.10 per share.

Yandex (YNDX) was up more than 1% after saying it has completed the restructuring of the ownership of MLU, its joint venture with Uber (UBER).

