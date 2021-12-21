Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2021: BRZE,MU,CTXS

Technology stocks were keeping pace with broader markets on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Braze (BRZE) added more than 18% after the customer-engagement software firm reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.16 per share for its fiscal Q3, more than halving its $0.35 loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 62.8% year-over-year to $64 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.60 per share net loss, excluding one-time items, on $56.4 million in revenue.

Citrix Systems (CTXS) climbed 12.5% following reports Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a potential acquisition of the cloud computing company, with Bloomberg reporting that the bid may also include business software firm and Vista portfolio company Tibco. Talks are still in early stages.

Micron Technologies (MU) jumped out to a 10% gain after the chipmaker reported improved net income and revenue for its fiscal Q1, earning $2.16 per share during the three months ended Dec. 2, excluding one-time items, up from $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 33.3% year-over-year to $7.69 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been looking for a non-GAAP profit of $2.11 per share on $7.68 billion in revenue.

