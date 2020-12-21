Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2020: RP, GOGO, FIS, GPN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were down more than 1% in recent trading.

RealPage (RP) was surging past 31% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo through an all-cash transaction that values the real estate software and data analytics company at about $10.2 billion, including net debt.

Gogo (GOGO) said it expects to end 2020 with more business aviation air-to-ground subscribers than it had when the year began. The company said it entered the year with 5,669 subscribers online and expects to end the year with more than 5,700 subscribers. Gogo was more than 2% lower recently.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) recently held unsuccessful talks with Global Payments (GPN) for a merger deal that could have been valued at around $70 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Fidelity National Information Services was flat in recent trading.

