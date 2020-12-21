Technology Sector Update for 12/21/2020: LHX,RP,LIVX

Technology stocks were edging lower Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF marginally lower while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was falling 0.5% in afternoon trading.

In company news, L3Harris Technologies (LHX) was down nearly 1% after Monday announcing a new, five-year contract valued at $496 million to deliver prototype tactical jamming pods to the US Navy. Under the contract, the aerospace company will produce eight Next Generation Jammer low-band operational pods, replacing 50-year-old ALQ-99 tactical jamming system pods now operating in the low frequency spectrum.

RealPage (RP) rose almost 29% after the real estate software and data analytics firm Monday agreed to be acquired by private-equity investors Thoma Bravo for $10.2 billion, including assumed debt. Under terms of the proposed transaction, RealPage investors will receive $88.75 in cash for each of their shares, representing a nearly 31% premium to Friday's closing price.

LiveXLive Media (LIVX) climbed more than 12% after Monday announcing a two-year joint venture agreement with Audio Up Media and gaining exclusive distribution and advertising sales rights for existing Audio Up podcasts. LiveXLive will also co-own new podcast shows planned by Audio Up with all revenue generated as part of the deal to be evenly split between the companies.

