Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2023: PL, GOOG, NOK, JKS

Tech stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 2.5%.

In corporate news, Planet Labs' (PL) revenue focus is "shifting" toward government customers amid "federal budget uncertainty," Morgan Stanley said in a note. The investment firm kept the equal-weight rating on the company, but cut the price target to $3.50 from $5.50. Planet Labs shares tumbled 5.2%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google was fined 4.6 billion rubles ($50.8 million) by Moscow's Tagansky court for failing to delete a series of videos on YouTube on the conflict in Ukraine and "information prohibited in Russia," the Russian state TASS news agency reported Wednesday. Alphabet shares rose 1.3%.

Nokia (NOK) shares were down 1.5% after Lumine said Wednesday it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Nokia's Device Management and Service Management Platform businesses for 185 million euros ($270.3 million).

JinkoSolar (JKS) was shedding 3.2% after it said Wednesday its board approved an 18-month extension for its $200 million buyback program through June 30, 2025.

