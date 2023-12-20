Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2023: KULR, MEI, AMD, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently down 0.3%.

KULR Technology Group (KULR) was shedding over 25% in value amid plans to launch an underwritten public offering of common stock.

Methode Electronics (MEI) said it appointed Avi Avula as president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 29. Methode Electronics was up more than 4% in recent premarket activity.

AMD (AMD) was down 0.4% after it called for the rejection of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Investment to buy up to 1 million shares of AMD, or about 0.06% of the company's outstanding shares, for $123.45 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.