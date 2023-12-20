Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2023: GOOG, NOK, JKS

Tech stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) edging up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 0.17%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 0.4%.

In corporate news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google was fined 4.6 billion rubles ($50.8 million) by Moscow's Tagansky court for failing to delete a series of videos on YouTube on the conflict in Ukraine and "information prohibited in Russia," the Tass news agency reported Wednesday. Alphabet shares rose nearly 3%.

Nokia (NOK) shares were up 0.2% after Lumine said Wednesday it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Nokia's Device Management and Service Management Platform businesses for 185 million euros ($270.3 million).

JinkoSolar (JKS) was down fractionally after it said Wednesday its board approved an 18-month extension for its $200 million buyback program through June 30, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.