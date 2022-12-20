Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2022: GENI, RDWR, MSFT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.25% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.44% lower recently.

Genius Sports (GENI) was climbing past 2% after saying Ohio's Casino Control Commission has granted the company a sports gaming supplier license.

Radware (RDWR) was up more than 1% after saying it has reached an agreement to provide its end-to-end network and application security and application delivery services to an unnamed pharmaceutical company.

Microsoft (MSFT) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award US Air Force contract with a $900 million ceiling announced on Dec. 9, according to a notice posted on the US Defense Department's website. Microsoft was marginally lower recently.

