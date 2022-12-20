Technology
GENI

Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2022: GENI, RDWR, MSFT, XLK, SOXX

December 20, 2022 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.25% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.44% lower recently.

Genius Sports (GENI) was climbing past 2% after saying Ohio's Casino Control Commission has granted the company a sports gaming supplier license.

Radware (RDWR) was up more than 1% after saying it has reached an agreement to provide its end-to-end network and application security and application delivery services to an unnamed pharmaceutical company.

Microsoft (MSFT) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award US Air Force contract with a $900 million ceiling announced on Dec. 9, according to a notice posted on the US Defense Department's website. Microsoft was marginally lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GENI
RDWR
MSFT
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.