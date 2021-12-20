Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2021: SOPA, SLNH, PLTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Monday with both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) recently declining by more than 1%.

Society Pass (SOPA) was gaining over 40% in value after announcing that it will be added to the Russell 2000 Index, effective at the open of US markets Monday.

Soluna Holdings (SLNH) was down more than 2% amid plans to launch an underwritten public offering of its Series A preferred shares.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) said it will use its Foundry platform to boost Dewpoint Therapeutics' drug research via lab and data analyses as part of a multi-year partnership. Palantir Technologies was over 2% lower recently.

