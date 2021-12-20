Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2021: ORCL,CERN,TDCX,PINS,CTK

Technology stocks trimmed a portion of their Monday retreat this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) dropping 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Oracle (ORCL) fell 5% after announcing its planned $28.3 billion purchase of health care technology firm Cerner (CERN), with the software firm paying $95 in cash for each Cerner share. Cerner shares were nearly 1% higher in late trade.

TDCX (TDCX) slid 8.9%, recently falling to within 1% of its all-time low of $15.25 a share. The digital customer-services company Monday said it has fully repaid the entire $188 million in principal as well as all unpaid interest owed on its term loan credit with a Credit Suisse bank branch in Singapore.

Pinterest (PINS) declined 1.6% after Loop Capital cut its price target for the visual discovery engine company by $16 to $50 a share.

Among gainers, CooTek (CTK) increased 5.8% after the mobile internet company said its Fengdu Novel literature app is working with Tencent Video's Mars Project to develop TV micro-drama adaptations of selected titles. CooTek also reported "rapid growth" for the app during Q3 of as it added corporate partners throughout its content chain and began a feature allowing readers to leave comments.

