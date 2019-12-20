Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2019: MITK,BB,BB.TO,FFIV

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.98%

AAPL +0.36%

IBM +1.26%

CSCO -0.18%

GOOG -0.17%

Technology stocks were climbing in Friday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 rising over 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was more than 0.8% higher this afternoon.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Mitek Systems (MITK) rose over 6% after the digital identity company late Thursday authorized a $10 million stock buyback program, effective immediately and running through Dec. 16, 2020.

In other sector news:

(+) BlackBerry (BB) raced 10.5% higher on Friday after the security software and services company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.03 per share for its Q3 ended Nov. 30, down from a $0.05 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

(-) F5 Networks (FFIV) slumped 3.6% after the networking and server software firm late Thursday announced plans to acquire privately-held Shape Security. F5 said the addition of the security applications company is expected to accelerate its growth, with non-GAAP per-share earnings seen breaking even within two years of the deal closing.

