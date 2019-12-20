Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2019: IAC,CRCM,MITK,BB,BB.TO,FFIV

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks rose during Friday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 adding nearly 0.6% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was more than 1.0% higher this afternoon.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) climbed over 2% on Friday after the internet conglomerate announced plans to acquire family care website Care.com (CRCM) for around $500 million in cash. IAC will pay $15 for each Care.com share, representing a 34% premium to its closing price on Oct. 25, the last trading day prior to media reports about a potential sale. Care.com was 13.5% higher shortly before Friday's closing bell.

In other sector news:

(+) BlackBerry (BB) raced 11% higher on Friday after the security software and services company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.03 per share for its Q3 ended Nov. 30, down from a $0.05 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

(+) Mitek Systems (MITK) rose almost 5% after the digital identity company late Thursday authorized a $10 million stock buyback program, effective immediately and running through Dec. 16, 2020.

(-) F5 Networks (FFIV) slumped almost 4% after the networking and server software firm late Thursday announced plans to acquire privately-held Shape Security. F5 said the addition of the security applications company is expected to accelerate its growth, with non-GAAP per-share earnings seen breaking even within two years of the deal closing.

