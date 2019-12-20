Technology Sector Update for 12/20/2019: CAMP, FFIV, BB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.23%

AAPL: +0.37%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: +0.36%

GOOG: Flat

Technology majors were mixed pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) CalAmp (CAMP), which was down more than 9% after the company's adjusted EPS fell to $0.15 in Q3, as expected in a Capital IQ survey, from $0.25 a year earlier. Revenue grew 9% to $96.6 million from a year ago, exceeding the $95.11 million estimate.

(-) F5 Networks (FFIV) was retreating by more than 6% after announcing that it agreed to acquire privately held Shape Security for an enterprise value of $1 billion in cash.

(+) BlackBerry (BB) was advancing more than 8% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share, down from $0.05 per share in the same period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.02 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.