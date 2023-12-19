News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2023: NOVA, AAPL, LGCB, GOOG

December 19, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 0.5%.

In corporate news, Sunnova (NOVA) shares jumped 16% after Piper Sandler upgraded the company's stock to overweight from neutral while raising its price target to $26 from $13.

Apple (AAPL) is exploring various solutions, including adjusting the algorithm used for measuring blood oxygen on its smartwatches, to evade a ban on its latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the US, Bloomberg reported Monday. Apple shares edged up 0.3%.

Linkage Global (LGCB) shares fell almost 14% in recent Tuesday trading, extending their decline after debuting on Nasdaq.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google has agreed to pay $700 million to settle a lawsuit brought by US states that alleged the company inhibited competition in its Play app store, according to a settlement disclosed Monday. Alphabet shares were up 0.9%.

