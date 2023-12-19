News & Insights

Technology
ENPH

Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2023: ENPH, MITK, CRM, XLK, XSD

December 19, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.1% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently slipping by 0.4%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) said it will reduce its global workforce by about 10%, shut down its manufacturing locations in Timisoara, Romania and Wisconsin, and resize other contract manufacturing sites under a restructuring plan to reduce operating costs. Enphase Energy was more than 3% higher pre-bell.

Mitek Systems (MITK) was down more than 1% after saying it received a delisting determination from Nasdaq for failing to timely file its annual 10-K report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023.

Salesforce (CRM) has agreed to acquire incentive compensation management software provider Spiff, the companies said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Salesforce was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH
MITK
CRM
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.