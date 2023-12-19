Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2023: ENPH, MITK, CRM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.1% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently slipping by 0.4%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) said it will reduce its global workforce by about 10%, shut down its manufacturing locations in Timisoara, Romania and Wisconsin, and resize other contract manufacturing sites under a restructuring plan to reduce operating costs. Enphase Energy was more than 3% higher pre-bell.

Mitek Systems (MITK) was down more than 1% after saying it received a delisting determination from Nasdaq for failing to timely file its annual 10-K report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023.

Salesforce (CRM) has agreed to acquire incentive compensation management software provider Spiff, the companies said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Salesforce was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

