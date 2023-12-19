News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2023: AAPL, GOOG, LGCB

December 19, 2023 — 01:45 pm EST

Tech stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.3%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is exploring various solutions, including adjusting the algorithm used for measuring blood oxygen on its smartwatches, to evade a ban on its latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the US, Bloomberg reported Monday. Apple shares edged up 0.2%.

Linkage Global (LGCB) shares fell more than 16% in recent Tuesday trading, extending their decline after debuting on Nasdaq.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google has agreed to pay $700 million to settle a lawsuit brought by US states that alleged the company inhibited competition in its Play app store, according to a settlement disclosed on Monday. Alphabet shares were slightly higher.

