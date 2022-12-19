Technology
QUMU

Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2022: QUMU, META, LDOS, XLK, SOXX

December 19, 2022 — 09:04 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were relatively flat premarket Monday. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently unchanged and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was almost 0.1% higher.

Qumu (QUMU) was surging past 99% after Enghouse Systems agreed to buy the company in an all-cash transaction. A newly formed subsidiary of Enghouse will launch a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Qumu for $0.90 per share in cash, for a total equity value of about $18 million.

Meta Platforms (META) has been charged with abusive practices to benefit Facebook's marketplace, the European Commission said. Meta Platforms was recently down more than 2%.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) unit Leidos Inc. won an up to $334 million contract from the US Air Force for research and development of the Mayhem program. Leidos Holdings was advancing 0.3% in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QUMU
META
LDOS
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.