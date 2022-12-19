Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2022: QUMU, META, LDOS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were relatively flat premarket Monday. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently unchanged and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was almost 0.1% higher.

Qumu (QUMU) was surging past 99% after Enghouse Systems agreed to buy the company in an all-cash transaction. A newly formed subsidiary of Enghouse will launch a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Qumu for $0.90 per share in cash, for a total equity value of about $18 million.

Meta Platforms (META) has been charged with abusive practices to benefit Facebook's marketplace, the European Commission said. Meta Platforms was recently down more than 2%.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) unit Leidos Inc. won an up to $334 million contract from the US Air Force for research and development of the Mayhem program. Leidos Holdings was advancing 0.3% in premarket activity.

