Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2019: INXN,TIVO,XPER,MU

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.39%

AAPL -0.19%

IBM +0.02%

CSCO +2.72%

GOOG +0.28%

Technology stocks were climbing in Thursday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing over 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising more than 0.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) InterXion Holding NV (INXN) rose 1.7% after Thursday announcing plans to acquire a 70% controlling stake in Kenyan data center operator Icolo and signed a strategic partnership with the Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund, which will co-invest with InterXion to expand in Africa in addition to taking a significant minority stake in Icolo.

In other sector news:

(+) TiVo (TIVO) climbed 5.5% after the set-top media equipment company agreed to a $1.2 billion, all-stock buyout offer from imaging and audio technology firm Xperi (XPER). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Xperi will swap a fixed 0.455 of a share for each Tivo share, valuing the target company at around $9.53 a share, or nearly 21% above Wednesday's closing price. Tivo shareholders will own roughly 53.5% of the combined companies.

(+) Micron Technology (MU) was ahead 3.3% after the chipmaker reported non-GAAP fiscal Q1 net income of $0.48 per share in fiscal Q1, down from a $2.97 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue declined 35% compared with year-ago levels to $5.14 billion, also exceeding the $5.04 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.