Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2019: FB,INXN,TIVO,XPER,MU

Technology stocks added to their prior gains on Thursday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing just over 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising more than 0.7%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Facebook (FB) was up 1.6% in late Thursday trade after the social network company said it was taking steps to take down false or misleading ads and also will advertise during the Super Bowl LIV telecast for the first time in February, according to reports. It also confirmed its purchase of Spanish cloud-gaming company PlayGiga for a reported $78 million during a broadcast interview Thursday morning while Libra Association board member Patrick Ellis said the launch of Facebook's cryptocurrency remains unclear and will depend on talks with regulators.

In other sector news:

(+) TiVo (TIVO) climbed almost 6% after the set-top media equipment company agreed to a $1.2 billion, all-stock buyout offer from imaging and audio technology firm Xperi (XPER). Under terms of the proposed transaction, Xperi will swap a fixed 0.455 of a share for each Tivo share, valuing the target company at around $9.53 a share, or nearly 21% above Wednesday's closing price. Tivo shareholders will own roughly 53.5% of the combined companies.

(+) Micron Technology (MU) was ahead nearly 3% after the chipmaker reported non-GAAP fiscal Q1 net income of $0.48 per share in fiscal Q1, down from a $2.97 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue declined 35% compared with year-ago levels to $5.14 billion, also exceeding the $5.04 billion Street view.

(+) InterXion Holding NV (INXN) rose over 2% after Thursday announcing plans to acquire a 70% controlling stake in Kenyan data center operator Icolo and signed a strategic partnership with the Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund, which will co-invest with InterXion to expand in Africa in addition to taking a significant minority stake in Icolo.

