Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2023: WKEY, ARM, LGI, MSFT, ZM, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.1% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was marginally lower recently.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) was up more than 3% after saying its subsidiary WISe.ART entered into a collaboration with GMA in Italy for the promotion, investment, and preservation of art.

Arm Holdings (ARM) has laid off 70 software engineers in China amid a paring down of operations by chip makers worldwide, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the move. Arm Holdings was more than 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

Logitech International (LOGI) said its artificial intelligence-powered camera Sight has been certified for use with Microsoft (MSFT) Teams and Zoom (ZM) Rooms. Logitech International was 0.9% lower pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.