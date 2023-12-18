News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2023: ADBE, AAPL, EBIX

December 18, 2023

MT Newswires

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) shedding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.4%.

In corporate news, Adobe (ADBE) and Figma said they were terminating their planned $20 billion merger because there's no "clear path" to get clearance from EU and UK regulators. Adobe shares rose 2.4%.

Apple (AAPL) will pause US sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches from this week as it awaits a decision related to the US International Trade Commission's order that may potentially ban imports of the devices, several media outlets reported Monday. Apple shares were shedding 0.7%.

Ebix (EBIX) sank 64% after the company said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

