Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2020: SWI,SPCE,BB,BB.TO,CRWD

Technology stocks were ending lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.8% in value while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 0.6% this afternoon, giving back a narrow mid-day gain.

In company news, SolarWinds (SWI) slid over 19% despite the IT network monitoring company late Thursday saying its Orion software platform again meets all state and federal agency cybersecurity requirements following the release of an update earlier this week. Hackers believed to have been working for the Russian government exploited a coding vulnerability in the SolarWinds platform to breach hundreds of company and government networks, including the US Departments of Treasury, Commerce, State and Homeland Security. SolarWinds shares have fallen almost 36% this week since the security hack was discovered.

BlackBerry (BB) dropped 16% after late Thursday posting adjusted EPS of $0.02 per share for its Q3 ended Nov. 30 on down from $0.03 a year earlier but beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $0.01 per share on an adjusted basis. It reported revenue declined to $224 million from $280 million, also narrowly lagging the $244.7 million analyst mean.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) slid 6% after board chairman Palihapitiya Chamath said he sold a combined 3.8 million shares of the space travel company's common stock across three separate transactions on Monday and Tuesday in a bid to "help manage my liquidity as I fund several new projects" starting next year.

Among gainers, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) rose over 10% after Truist Friday raised its price target for the cybersecurity company to $200 from $180 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

