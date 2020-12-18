Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2020: SPCE,BB,BB.TO,CRWD

Technology stocks were edging lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.4% in value although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.1% Friday afternoon.

In company news, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) slid 2.8% after board chairman Palihapitiya Chamath said he sold a combined 3.8 million shares of the space travel company's common stock across three separate transactions on Monday and Tuesday in a bid to "help manage my liquidity as I fund several new projects" starting next year.

BlackBerry (BB) dropped almost 14% after late Thursday posting adjusted EPS of $0.02 per share for its Q3 ended Nov. 30 on down from $0.03 a year earlier but beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a loss of $0.01 per share on an adjusted basis. It reported revenue declined to $224 million from $280 million, also narrowly lagging the $244.7 million analyst mean.

Among gainers, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) rose 8.8% after Truist Friday raised its price target for the cybersecurity company to $200 from $180 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

