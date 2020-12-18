Technology
ASUR

Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2020: ASUR, SWI, CLSK, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology firms were mixed during pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) added 0.03%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) declined slightly.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) lost more than 3% after disclosing late Thursday its plans for a public offering of newly issued common shares.

SolarWinds (SWI) also retreated nearly 1% before markets open Friday. The company earlier said its Orion product platform, which was recently breached by a cyberattack, has now met US federal and state security requirements.

Meanwhile, CleanSpark (CLSK) was trading fractionally higher after reporting a fiscal 2020 adjusted net loss of $0.03 per share, compared with earnings of $0.01 per share a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASUR SWI CLSK XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    Investing Strategies: From Apple To Zillow: Top Tech Trends For 2021 With Gene Munster

    With so many tech stocks to choose from, how should investors go about selecting the ones best-positioned to see gains in the next year?

    Dec 8, 2020

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular