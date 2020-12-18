Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2020: ASUR, SWI, CLSK, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were mixed during pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) added 0.03%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) declined slightly.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) lost more than 3% after disclosing late Thursday its plans for a public offering of newly issued common shares.

SolarWinds (SWI) also retreated nearly 1% before markets open Friday. The company earlier said its Orion product platform, which was recently breached by a cyberattack, has now met US federal and state security requirements.

Meanwhile, CleanSpark (CLSK) was trading fractionally higher after reporting a fiscal 2020 adjusted net loss of $0.03 per share, compared with earnings of $0.01 per share a year earlier.

