Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2019: YAYO,LMPX,INPX,NVDA

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.18%

AAPL +0.23%

IBM +0.09%

CSCO +0.32%

GOOG -0.25%

Technology stocks were edging higher in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping less than 0.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) YayYo (YAYO) rose over 30% after the vehicle-rental software firm announced a rideshare rental fleet partnership with LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX). The new relationship includes LMP Auto delivering $2.5 million of vehicles this month with additional deliveries scheduled for January.

In other sector news:

(+) Inpixon (INPX) climbed over 26% after the big-data analytics software firm announced a follow-on order from a customer in the US federal government to deliver additional global positioning system products following a pilot program. The products will be used to track personnel, vehicles and assets within a secure, private network.

(+) Nvidia (NVDA) was ahead more than 1% after the chipmaker said it was collaborating with Chinese ride-hailing technology company Didi Chuxing to develop cloud-based self-driving vehicles for a ride-hailing service. Didi is expected to deploy Nvidia graphics processing units for training machine learning algorithms and will use the Nvidia Drivecomputing platform as part of its driverless technology.

