Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2019: INPX, LDOS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.01%

AAPL: -0.13%

IBM: -0.01%

CSCO: +0.22%

GOOG: Flat

Technology heavyweights were mixed pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Inpixon (INPX), which was surging more than 13% as it landed a follow-on order from a customer in the US federal government to deliver additional global positioning system products after a pilot program.

(+) Leidos Holdings (LDOS) was up more than 2% after it agreed to acquire privately owned Dynetics, a provider of applied research and national security solutions, for $1.65 billion in cash.

In other sector news:

(=) Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google agreed to pay the Australian Tax Office AUD481.5 million ($330 million) to settle a longstanding tax dispute, the Australian tax authority said. Alphabet was flat in recent trading.

