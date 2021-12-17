Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2021: JBL,VECO,PLTR,AAPL

Technology stocks were ending lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday slipping 0.6% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Jabil (JBL) added 1.8% after BofA Securities increased its price target for the contract electronics manufacturer by $4 to $77 a share and reiterating its buy investment recommendation for the company's stock.

Veeco Instruments (VECO) rose 2% after the semiconductor equipment company late Thursday said it has secured a new, $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in December 2026. The new loan package carries an interest rate equal to the secured overnight financing rate plus 150 to 225 basis points.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was 4% higher after the intelligence software firm Friday said the US Army has exercised a second option year for its data analytics partnership with the company on the Army's Vantage program, triggering an additional $116.3 million in payments to Palantir.

To the downside, Apple (AAPL) fell 0.5% following reports the tech giant is indefinitely postponing a return by employees to its US offices and will provide them with $1,000 to buy equipment required for remote working. The company also plans to tell employees a month in advance before a new return date is set, according to staff memo sent by Apple CEO Tim Cook obtained by multiple media outlets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.