Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2021: EPAY, EXFY, ADBE

Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) dropped 1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was also off by about 1%.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) advanced more than 15% after it agreed to be bought by software investment firm Thoma Bravo for $2.6 billion in an all-cash go-private deal.

Expensify (EXFY) was down 1.7%, extending Thursday's 9% decline, after reporting a Q3 diluted net loss of $0.18 per share, compared with a $0.25 loss a year earlier.

Adobe (ADBE) was 0.5% lower a day after the software company issued fiscal 2022 guidance that undershot Street estimates.

