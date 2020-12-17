Technology
JBL

Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2020: JBL,GAN,WK,CAMP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks held on to most of their Thursday rise, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.6% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling less than 0.1% in late trade.

In company news, Jabil (JBL) was 7.2% higher in late Thursday trading after the contract electronics manufacturer reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q1 ended Nov. 30 and also raised its FY21 forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it reported core Q1 net income of $1.60 per share on $7.38 billion in total revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP earnings of $1.26 per share on $7.05 billion in revenue.

Workiva (WK) was climbing 11% after Morgan Stanley raised its investment recommendation on the compliance software firm to equal-weight from underweight previously and also increased its price target on the stock by $30 $82 a share, citing its sustainable growth and margin improvements.

GAN (GAN) rose 6.5% after the online gambling software firm Thursday priced an upsized $90.8 million public offering of nearly 5.86 million common shares at $15.50 apiece, representing a 7.1% discount to its last closing price. CEO Dermot Smurfitt, chief information officer Simon Knock and board member Michael Smurfit Jr also sold a combined 383,500 of their shares as part of the stock sale.

CalAmp (CAMP) fell fractionally after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.07 per share, more than halving its $0.15 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.02 per share. Revenue declined 8.9% compared with the same quarter last year to $88 million but also beating the $83 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBL GAN WK CAMP

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular