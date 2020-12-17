Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2020: JBL,GAN,WK,CAMP

Technology stocks held on to most of their Thursday rise, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.6% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling less than 0.1% in late trade.

In company news, Jabil (JBL) was 7.2% higher in late Thursday trading after the contract electronics manufacturer reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q1 ended Nov. 30 and also raised its FY21 forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it reported core Q1 net income of $1.60 per share on $7.38 billion in total revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP earnings of $1.26 per share on $7.05 billion in revenue.

Workiva (WK) was climbing 11% after Morgan Stanley raised its investment recommendation on the compliance software firm to equal-weight from underweight previously and also increased its price target on the stock by $30 $82 a share, citing its sustainable growth and margin improvements.

GAN (GAN) rose 6.5% after the online gambling software firm Thursday priced an upsized $90.8 million public offering of nearly 5.86 million common shares at $15.50 apiece, representing a 7.1% discount to its last closing price. CEO Dermot Smurfitt, chief information officer Simon Knock and board member Michael Smurfit Jr also sold a combined 383,500 of their shares as part of the stock sale.

CalAmp (CAMP) fell fractionally after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.07 per share, more than halving its $0.15 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.02 per share. Revenue declined 8.9% compared with the same quarter last year to $88 million but also beating the $83 million analyst mean.

