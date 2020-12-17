Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2020: GAN,WK,CAMP

Technology stocks were gaining, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was ahead 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, GAN (GAN) rose 7.6% after the online gambling software firm Thursday priced an upsized $90.8 million public offering of nearly 5.86 million common shares at $15.50 apiece, representing a 7.1% discount to its last closing price. CEO Dermot Smurfitt, chief information officer Simon Knock and board member Michael Smurfit Jr also sold a combined 383,500 of their shares as part of the stock sale. The company added 1.19 million shares to the deal over its original plans to offer 4.66 million shares, producing an extra $18.5 million in gross proceeds.

Workiva (WK) was climbing 7.6% after Morgan Stanley raised its investment recommendation on the compliance software firm to equal-weight from underweight previously and also increased its price target on the stock by $30 $82 a share, citing its sustainable growth and margin improvements.

CalAmp (CAMP) fell 4.7% after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.07 per share, more than halving its $0.15 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.02 per share. Revenue declined 8.9% compared with the same quarter last year to $88 million but also beating the $83 million analyst mean.

