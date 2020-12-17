Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2020: ACN, QTT, CAMP, SOXX, XLK

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology firms were trading higher during pre-bell Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) added 0.6%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.7%.

Accenture (ACN) gained more than 6% after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.17, up from $2.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $2.05.

Qutoutiao (QTT) declined 3% after posting on Wednesday Q3 adjusted net loss of RMB0.49 ($0.07) per American depositary share, narrower than a loss of RMB3.04 per ADS a year earlier. One analyst forecast an adjusted loss of RMB0.59 per ADS in a Capital IQ poll.

Meanwhile, CalAmp (CAMP) was trading nearly 2% lower after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share, down from $0.15 per share a year earlier. The consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for an adjusted EPS of $0.02.

