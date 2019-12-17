Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2019: JBL,DAVA,LOGM,SSYS

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.41%

AAPL +0.25%

IBM +0.14%

CSCO +1.03%

GOOG -0.24%

Technology stocks still were edging lower in afternoon trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 declining more than 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising slightly more than 0.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Jabil (JBL) was over 7% higher shortly before Tuesday's closing bell after the electronic components company earlier reported core net income of $1.05 per share during its fiscal Q1 ended Oct. 31, up from a $0.90 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue grew 15.4% over year-ago levels to $7.51 billion, also topping the $6.95 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) LogMeIn (LOGM) rose more than 4% after the cloud-based connectivity company Tuesday agreed to a $4.3 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Francisco Partners and Elliot Management affiliate Evergreen Coast Capital, which will pay $86.05 per share in cash, or about 4.4% higher above Monday's closing price for the company's stock. The deal is expected to close in mid-2020.

(-) Stratasys (SSYS) turned 2% higher this afternoon, reversing a prior decline that followed the 3-D printing technology company Tuesday saying Yoav Zeif will become its new CEO on Feb. 18, succeeding board chairman Elchanan Jaglom, who took over the role on an interim basis in May 2018 after Ilan Levin left the company. Zeif has been a partner with business consultants McKinsey & Co in New York since 2018 after he stepped down after five years as the chief commercial officer at Israeli micro-irrigation firm Netafim.

(-) Endava (DAVA) fell 1% after the technology advisory firm Tuesday said it has acquired German software company Exozet GmbH for an undisclosed amount. Exozet has 156 employees in Germany and Austria with clients that include Audi, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and the Europa theme park.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.