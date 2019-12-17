Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2019: JBL, MWK, BABA, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.14%

AAPL: -0.10%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: +0.37%

GOOG: Flat

Technology giants were mixed pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Jabil Circuit (JBL), which was more than 9% higher after booking a fiscal Q1 core EPS of $1.05, up from $0.90 reported last year, and higher than the $0.95 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(+) Mohawk Group (MWK) was up more than 2% after saying will partner with Alibaba's (BABA) TMall shopping platform for the launch of its first product for online sale in China in Q1 of next year.

In other sector news:

(+) A federal court judge has rejected a request to order Uber (UBER) to classify its drivers as employees instead of contractors, saying the complaint filed by one driver accusing the ride-hailing company of cheating the public with its misclassification of drivers had no merit, reports said. Uber was marginally advancing in recent trading.

