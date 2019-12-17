Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2019: DAVA,LOGM,SSYS

Technology stocks were edging lower in afternoon trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 declining 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising slightly more than 0.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Endava (DAVA) fell 2% after the technology advisory firm Tuesday said it has acquired German software company Exozet GmbH for an undisclosed amount. Exozet has 156 employees in Germany and Austria with clients that includes Audi, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and the Europa theme park.

In other sector news:

(+) LogMeIn (LOGM) rose 4% after the cloud-based connectivity company Tuesday agreed to a $4.3 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Francisco Partners and Elliot Management affiliate Evergreen Coast Capital, which will pay $86.05 per share in cash, or abut 4.4% higher above Monday's closing price for the company's stock. The deal is expected to close in mid-2020.

(-) Stratasys (SSYS) turned nearly 2% higher this afternoon, reversing a prior decline that followed the 3-D printing technology company Tuesday saying Yoav Zeif will become its new CEO on Feb. 18, succeeding board chairman Elchanan Jaglom, who took over the role on an interim basis in May 2018 after Ilan Levin left the company. Zeif has been a partner with business consultants McKinsey & Co in New York since 2018 after he stepped down after five years as chief commercial officer at Israeli micro-irrigation firm Netafim.

