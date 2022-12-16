Technology
XLK

Technology Sector Update for 12/16/2022: XLK, SOXX, MAXR, AVYA, OB

December 16, 2022 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was declining 0.8%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.7% lower.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) rose above 120% after it said it agreed to be acquired by Advent International for $6.4 billion in cash.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) was retreating more than 30% after The Wall Street Journal said the company is close to filing for bankruptcy in a bid to restructure its balance sheet.

Outbrain (OB) was climbing more than 10% as it authorized a new share buyback program of up to $30 million of its common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLK
SOXX
MAXR
AVYA
OB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.