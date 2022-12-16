Technology Sector Update for 12/16/2022: XLK, SOXX, MAXR, AVYA, OB

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was declining 0.8%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.7% lower.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) rose above 120% after it said it agreed to be acquired by Advent International for $6.4 billion in cash.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) was retreating more than 30% after The Wall Street Journal said the company is close to filing for bankruptcy in a bid to restructure its balance sheet.

Outbrain (OB) was climbing more than 10% as it authorized a new share buyback program of up to $30 million of its common shares.

