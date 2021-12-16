Technology Sector Update for 12/16/2021: XLK, IRNT, ADBE, ACN, JBL

Technology stocks continued to fall sharply heading toward market close on Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declining 3.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index trailed by 4.6%.

In company news, IronNet (IRNT) fell 30% after the company said its fiscal Q3 net loss widened to $2.22 per share from $0.19 per share a year earlier as revenue fell slightly to $6.9 million. The cybersecurity provider slashed its fiscal 2022 revenue outlook to $26 million from a prior range of $43 million to $45 million.

Adobe (ADBE) shares fell more than 10% after the software company issued fiscal 2022 guidance for adjusted EPS of $13.70 on revenue of $17.90 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ project adjusted EPS of $14.24 on revenue of $18.16 billion.

Accenture (ACN) climbed 6.5% after the technology consultancy reported higher earnings per share and sales for fiscal Q1 and raised it sales growth forecast for fiscal 2022. The company also acquired Zestgroup, a services firm focused on energy transitions, net carbon-zero projects and procurement of renewables, for an undisclosed sum.

Jabil (JBL) shares gained 1% after the contract manufacturer's fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings increased to $1.92 per diluted share from $1.60 a year earlier as net revenue improved to $8.57 billion from $7.83 billion. The company also raised its forecast for fiscal 2022 core EPS to $6.55.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.