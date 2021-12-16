Technology Sector Update for 12/16/2021: IRNT, ACN, JBL

Technology stocks were slightly higher ahead of Thursday's market open. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.4% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained 0.3%.

IronNet (IRNT) fell more than 25% after the company reported a wider Q3 net loss on lower revenue, as well as lowered its fiscal 2022 revenue outlook.

In other company news, Accenture (ACN) ascended 10% after the technology consultancy reported higher financial results for its most recent quarter and hiked its profit and revenue outlook for 2022.

Jabil (JBL) rose 3% after the company reported adjusted profit of $1.92 per diluted share, up from $1.60 a year, and revenue of $8.57 billion, up from $7.83 billion a year ago. It also raised its fiscal 2022 forecasts for core EPS of $6.55 and revenue of $31.8 billion.

