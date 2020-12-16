Technology Sector Update for 12/16/2020: NPA,GDDY,MRAM

Technology stocks were advancing Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday climbing 0.5% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, New Providence Acquisition (NPA) rose 8.3% after the blank check company announced plans to combine with mobile phone network firm AST SpaceMobile, creating a company with an implied $1.4 billion enterprise value and trading under the ASTS ticker symbol. AST SpaceMobile, together with Vodafone, also unveiled plans Wednesday to launch the first phase of its space-based 4G and 5G mobile communications service in 2023 after securing enough funding to cover the 49 largest countries in the equatorial regions and 1.6 billion people.

GoDaddy (GDDY) rose 2.8% after the web-development company said it was buying Poynt for $320 million in cash plus up to $45 million in deferred cash payments subject to the acquired payment platform company achieving certain performance and employment milestones over the next three years. GoDaddy said the deal will expand its commerce services for offline sales and integrated payments and could add more than $150 million of bookings by 2023.

Everspin Technologies (MRAM) fell almost 15% after saying Kevin Conley will step down as CEO at the specialty chipmaker on Jan. 30 and will succeeded on an interim basis by executive board chairman Darin Billerbeck. The company also trimmed the top end of its Q4 revenue forecast by $400,000 to a new range now expecting $10.1 million to $10.5 million in revenue for the three months ending Dec. 31.

