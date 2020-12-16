Technology Sector Update for 12/16/2020: LAZR, INTC, AEYE, PANW, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.15% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was gaining 0.41% in value recently.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) was up more than 9% after the company and Intel (INTC) unit MobilEye said they are affirming their previously announced deal to collaborate on assisted driving technology.

AudioEye (AEYE) was gaining over 9% in value after saying it expects preliminary Q4 revenue in the range of $5.4 million to $5.6 million and full-year 2020 revenue of $20.3 million to $20.5 million.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was climbing past 2% after saying it has completed its acquisition of Expanse Inc. Under the deal, Palo Alto Networks paid approximately $670 million in cash and stock, and around $130 million in replacement equity awards.

