Technology Sector Update for 12/16/2019: WDC,WIFI,INTC

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.52%

AAPL +1.83%

IBM +0.22%

CSCO +1.59%

GOOG +0.88%

Technology stocks were climbing Monday afternoon with the shares in the S&P 500 advancing nearly 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 1.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Western Digital (WDC) rose 4.5% after Susquehanna Monday raised its investment recommendation for the data storage equipment manufacturer to positive from neutral previously and also increased its price target for the company's stock by $35 to $90 a share.

In other sector news:

(+) Boingo Wireless (WIFI) jumped out to a 10% gain on Monday after the internet connectivity company announced plans to cut roughly 16% of its current workforce, laying off about 80 employees as part of a broader restructuring effort to boost profitability. According to a regulatory filing, Boingo is expecting to take a $2.2 million charge against its Q4 financial results and estimated the program will reduce its operating costs by around $11 million yearly.

(+) Intel (INTC) climbed fractionally after Monday saying it was acquiring Israeli chipmaker Habana Labs for $2 billion in a deal it expects to boost its its artificial intelligence strategy with the addition of Habana's programmable deep learning accelerators for data centers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.