Technology Sector Update for 12/16/2019: GOOGL, GOOG, WEX, VLO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.44%

AAPL: +0.68%

IBM: +0.37%

CSCO: +0.86%

GOOG: +0.5%

Technology heavyweights were climbing pre-market Monday.

In other sector news:

(+) Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google is facing yet another antitrust issue with US regulators, as authorities have zeroed in on its online shopping comparison business practices after a rival in Europe accused the tech giant of hurting its business, Bloomberg News reported. Alphabet was up 0.5% in recent trading.

(=) WEX (WEX) was unchanged after saying it has agreed to manage the proprietary fleet fuel card program of Valero Energy Corp. (VLO).

