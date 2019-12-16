Technology Sector Update for 12/16/2019: CSCO,WDC,WIFI,INTC

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.66%

AAPL +1.90%

IBM -0.10%

CSCO +1.70%

GOOG +1.09%

Technology stocks gave back a small portion of their prior advance this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing slightly more than 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 1.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Cisco Systems (CSCO) climbed almost 2% on Monday after announcing plans to acquire privately-held Exablaze in a deal expected to close by the end of Cisco's fiscal Q3 in late January. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Boingo Wireless (WIFI) jumped out to a nearly 10% gain on Monday after the internet connectivity company announced plans to cut roughly 16% of its current workforce, laying off about 80 employees as part of a broader restructuring effort to boost profitability. According to a regulatory filing, Boingo is expecting to take a $2.2 million charge against its Q4 financial results and estimated the program will reduce its operating costs by around $11 million yearly.

(+) Western Digital (WDC) rose over 4% after Susquehanna Monday raised its investment recommendation for the data storage equipment manufacturer to positive from neutral previously and also increased its price target for the company's stock by $35 to $90 a share.

(+) Intel (INTC) was fractionally higher after Monday saying it was acquiring Israeli chipmaker Habana Labs for $2 billion in a deal it expects to boost its artificial intelligence strategy with the addition of Habana's programmable deep learning accelerators for data centers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.