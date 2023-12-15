News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/15/2023: PLTR, INTC, RCM

December 15, 2023 — 01:46 pm EST

Tech stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) fractionally lower.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.9%.

In corporate news, Palantir (PLTR) said Friday it has received a one-year extension worth up to $115 million to its existing contract for the US Army's Vantage data-driven operations and decision-making platform. Its shares were down 0.5%.

Intel (INTC) shares gained almost 2% after Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said the company has no plans to spin out its contract chip manufacturing unit as a separate entity, according to a Reuters report.

R1 RCM (RCM) was upgraded to overweight from equalweight by Morgan Stanley. Its shares were still shedding 1.5%.

