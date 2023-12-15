Technology Sector Update for 12/15/2023: INTC, TIGO, GOOG, GOOGL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) marginally higher.

Intel (INTC) Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said the company has no plans to spin out its contract chip manufacturing unit as a separate entity, Reuters reported Thursday. Intel was up more than 2% in recent Friday premarket activity.

Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) was nearly 4% higher after saying late Thursday it initiated a share buyback program aimed at funding employee share plans.

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google unit said it will start testing a new Tracking Protection feature for its Chrome browser on Jan. 4 that is designed to block third-party cookies that other websites use to track users' web activities. Alphabet was up 0.4% in recent Friday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.