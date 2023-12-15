News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 12/15/2023: DOCU

December 15, 2023 — 03:52 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks climbed late Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.2%

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 0.6%.

In corporate news, DocuSign (DOCU) is exploring a potential sale and has begun preliminary talks with financial advisers, The Wall Street Journal reported. Its shares jumped 12%.

Palantir (PLTR) said it received a one-year extension worth up to $115 million to its existing contract for the US Army's Vantage data-driven operations and decision-making platform. Its shares fell 0.1%.

Intel (INTC) shares gained 2.2% after Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said the company has no plans to spin out its contract chip manufacturing unit as a separate entity, Reuters said.

R1 RCM (RCM) was upgraded to overweight from equalweight by Morgan Stanley. Its shares still shed 2.3%.

