Technology Sector Update for 12/15/2022: XLK, SOXX, BKYI, PL, GRAB

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) declining more than 1%.

BIO-key International (BKYI) was rising more than 7% after announcing a partnership with Progreso Networks & Security to provide identity and access management services in Southeast Asia.

Planet Labs (PL) rose more than 2% after it reported a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP diluted loss of $0.08 per share, narrower than the per-share loss of $0.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.11.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) was falling more than 2% after Reuters reported it is freezing most hiring and salary increases for certain senior managers to reduce costs amid an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.

